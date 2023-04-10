The procedure for renaming a park in downtown Mississauga, Canada after late Bulgarian Honorary Consul in Canada Ignat Kaneff has been completed, the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Toronto announced Monday.

Bulgaria can now be proud of the first park of its kind in North America, which bears the name of a Bulgarian who managed to establish his name and to promote our country, the Consulate added.

The new name of the park is Iggy Kaneff, as the Bulgarian was known in the city.

Until his death in July 2020, Ignat Kaneff was Bulgaria's Honorary Consul in Canada. He had dozens of recognitions in both Canada and Bulgaria - he was awarded the title "Member of the Order of Canada", the Bulgarian Order of Stara Planina and was proclaimed honorary citizen of the city of Ruse (on the Danube).