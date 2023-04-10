President Rumen Radev convenes the new Parliament for its first sitting on April 12, said the Presidential Press Secretariat Monday. That is ten days after the latest snap general elections. He issued a decree under Article 75 of the Bulgarian Constitution.

Article 75 says that a newly elected National Assembly shall be convened for a first session by the President within a month following its election.

In the 49th National Assembly, GERB will have 69 seats, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria alliance 64 seats, Vazrazhdane 37, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms 36, BSP for Bulgaria 23 and There Is Such a People 11.