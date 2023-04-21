President Rumen Radev started consultations here Friday with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), the fourth largest political group in Parliament, as he is holding talks with all parties in the new legislature before he asks GERB-UDF to form a government.

Radev said that he wants to see Parliament form a government with the broadest possible support the soonest possible, and asked MRF how they see the chances of this happening.

He also said that there is a risk for the legislature to fail to form a government, which will torpedo the legislating process and have dire long-term consequences for the country.

Radev further asked MRF what chances are there for them to transition from being an opposition – which intention they have declared - to being a constructive factor.

“How do you see the budget procedure, time-wise? How long will it take, in your opinion, to adopt a budget? We have to be realists: the budget will be submitted by the caretaker government. Do you think it is realistic to have a budget with a 3% deficit,” the President also asked MRF.

In his remarks in the opening of the meeting, where the press was allowed to attend, MRF leader Mustafa Karadayi lashed out at what he called “a populist majority” between GERB-UDF and Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB). He criticized CC-DB for being incompetent (and said they have proven it in their six-month government tenure in 2022) and GERB for taking out huge debts in their over 10 years on power.

He also said that the political players seem unable to give up their ego or partisan interests, and that different people mean different things when they talk of dialogue.

To the President’s question about the budget and the 3% budget deficit, Karadayi said that 3% is doable but it depends on over what period of time it should be achieved and at what cost.

Karadayi said that what his party wants to see is “with common sense and dialogue in Parliament, to form a government whose agenda matches that of society”.

MRF believes that the agenda of society includes "high inflation, prices, job insecurity and inadequate incomes".