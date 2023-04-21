President Rumen Radev started consultations here Friday with BPS for Bulgaria, the fifth largest political group in Parliament, as he is holding talks with all parties in the new legislature before he asks GERB-UDF to form a government. Attending are BSP for Bulgaria floor leader Korneliya Ninova and deputy floor leader Atanas Zafirov, the parliamentary group's secretary Irena Atanasova, and Parliament Deputy Chairman Kristian Vigenin,

The representatives of BSP for Bulgaria arrived with a slight delay for the meeting with Radev.

At the start of the meeting, the President said that the urgent task before the National Assembly are many, the first being the building of consensus and priorities around which to seek the formation of a ruling majority. From there, a stable government should be formed with clear priorities and long-term goals and tasks, Radev added.