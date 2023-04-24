Joining Schengen by the end of the year remains one of Bulgaria's main priorities and we highly appreciate the support of the European Parliament. That was what the Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov said at a meeting with the Speaker of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola at the EU Conference of Speakers in Prague on Monday.

Zhelyazkov pointed out that Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen would contribute to security and unity in the EU and would be beneficial to Bulgarian citizens and businesses. He also added that Bulgaria relies on support from the European Commission and partners to strengthen the Bulgarian-Turkish border, the security of which is of great importance for all European countries.