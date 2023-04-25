We can not support a government with the first mandate but we are ready to talk about policies. That was said by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov at the leadership meeting between GERB-SDS and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria held on Wednesday.

The leader of GERB Boyko Borissov asked the other coalition to present their proposal for a prime minister and ministers and a cabinet lineup on the second government-forming mandate.

"It doesn't matter to me whether this will be done on the first or second mandate, what matters is to have a regular cabinet. If you present a cabinet and we like it, we will have again something to talk about. If you have another option for support, you will have to show it to us," Borissov noted.

He underlined that GERB’s Executive Committee has decided that they will not hold talks with the rest of the parliamentary formations until all options with We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria are exhausted.