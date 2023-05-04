GERB will not form a coalition with the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. It will seek support from other parties for a government of personalities, the leader of the first political force Boyko Borissov said on Thursday.

"We will treat the other parties with respect and will present our programme to them. We are only proposing personalities for three months, for one month, for six months," the former Prime Minister explained.

"If all parties want Bulgaria to fall into the abyss, it will happen", Borissov said.