Photo: BGNES
Galab Donev is on a 2-day visit to the United Kingdom
Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev will visit the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, where he will attend the coronation of King Charles III in London, the government press office said.
"The visit of Premier Galab Donev is an expression of the excellent bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom and the prospects for their development", the press service of the Council of Ministers said in a statement.