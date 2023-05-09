Europe Day will be celebrated this evening with a three-dimensional video mapping show "Together" on the facade of the Regional History Museum in Sofia. The main character in it will be the viewers, urged to believe in their own strength and use their full potential. Artificial intelligence will play the role of a narrator - it will highlight the importance of universal human values. "Together" will be broadcast live on the Facebook page and the YouTube channel of the European Parliament in Bulgaria.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Iotova are to attend a ceremony for raising the EU flag in front of the presidential institution. The two will lay flowers in front of the Monument to the Unknown Warrior in Sofia on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

All regional centers have prepared programs for Europe Day, as well as concerts. Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, part of which is the European anthem "Ode to Joy", will be performed in Ruse under the baton of conductor Emil Tabakov.