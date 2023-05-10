GERB/SDS nominated the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel for Bulgaria's Prime Minister. That was announced by the leader of GERB Boyko Borissov on Wednesday.

“There are legal procedures the candidate has to go through. Gabriel herself is going to hold the meetings with the other formations whose support she will seek for a prospective cabinet, the crucial role in choosing which ones will be up to the nominee for prime minister,” said Boyko Borissov.

GERB’s proposal comes after President Rumen Radev announced that he would hand the first government forming mandate on May 15.