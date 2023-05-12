The prosecutors’ college of Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has submitted a proposal for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

The document submitted on Friday proposes that the Plenum of the SJC establish grounds for the early removal from office of the prosecutor general, and more specifically “severe breach of professional duties – article 129, subparagraph 3, point 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria”, the Supreme Judicial Council wrote on its website.

The prosecutors’ college further demands that the Plenum propose Geshev’s removal from office to President Rumen Radev.