"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) returned the completed second government-forming mandate to President Rumen Radev on Monday.

Prime Minister designate Nikolai Denkov said he expected the president to issue a decree for vote on the government in parliament and then have a smooth transfer of power in all the ministries.

"Bulgaria needs institutions and politicians who work for the Bulgarian people, who work for security, justice and against corruption, as expected by all honorable Bulgarian citizens," the president said.

"A normal budget must be drawn up in the shortest possible time, without this absurd deficit," Denkov told journalists at the entrance to the presidency.