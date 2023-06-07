United Group, the leading multi-play telecommunications and media company in Southeast Europe, is pleased to announce that ratings agencies S&P Global and Moody's have positively revised their outlooks for the company.

S&P Global has upgraded United Group's outlook from stable to positive, while Moody's has adjusted its outlook from negative to stable.

This follows United Group's successful sale of its tower assets in Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia for €1.22 billion or 20.1 x EBITDA to TAWAL. The proceeds from this transaction are being used to address upcoming debt maturities and significantly reduce debt and leverage.

United Group views these decisions as an endorsement of the company's successful strategic initiatives including its expansion into the Greek and Bulgarian markets. The company remains committed to enhancing its financial stability and pursuing growth opportunities, while also investing in future technologies and expanding its footprint.

Victoriya Boklag, CEO of United Group, said:

"The sale of our tower assets has allowed us to optimize our capital structure, strengthen our financial position, and successfully navigate global macro-economic pressures. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and delivering innovative and high-quality service to our customers. We are delighted that this success has been recognised by S&P and Moody’s."

About United Group:

Dutch-based United Group is the leading telecommunications and media operator in South-East Europe. Active in eight countries, the company has more than 15 million users and nearly 15,000 employees. It generates almost €2.7 billion in annual revenues. United Group has the widest network coverage in the region and offers users the most attractive selection of TV content from around the world. Significant investments in digital infrastructure, content and technology ensure the excellence of the products and services it provides to customers. United Group has been majority owned by BC Partners, one of the largest global investment companies, since March 2019. For more information visit https://united.group/

