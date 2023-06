An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter was registered in Bulgaria on Wednesday afternoon. Its epicentre was 17 km southeast of the city of Plovdiv and 3 km NNE of Asenovgrad, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre announced.

The earthquake occured at 15.26 pm at a depth of 10 km. It was felt in Sofia as well.

After the earthquake two aftershocks - magnitude 2.1 and 3.2 on the Richter scale, were registered.