European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement here on June 28 saying that she has decided to propose to the EU Council and the European Parliament to appoint Iliana Ivanova EU Commissioner in charge of Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

"Ms Ivanova has significant experience on EU matters, having been a member of the European Court of Auditors since 2013. Prior to that, she was a member of the European Parliament, between 2009 and 2012, and a vice chair of the Committee on budgetary control.

Her experience is crucial in carrying forward the implementation of the EU's flagship research programme, Horizon Europe, to enhance the performance of EU's research spending and achieve a better impact on the ground," Von der Leyen's statement reads.

Her decision followed interviews that she held on June 27 with the candidates put forward by the Bulgarian Government: Daniel Lorer and Iliana Ivanova.

"Both candidates showed great commitment to the European Union and to the job of Commissioner. They also have relevant experience for this post," the statement says. "I thank Mr Lorer for his application and I wish him well in his future endeavours," Von der Leyen added.

If her appointment is approved by the European Parliament and the Council, Ivanova will fill the vacancy opened by Mariya Gabriel after she resigned as Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth on May 15 and was elected Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on June 6 (and, in nine months' time, is to take over as a rotating prime minister).