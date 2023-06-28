Our future is to integrate firmly with our allies to ensure our common security, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev told journalists at the Tsrancha Training Complex. He observed a demonstration within the framework of the Stealth Dagger - 23 exercise together with Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.

Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov commented that in the last year NATO has been working hard on planning for collective defence that targets specific regions. In his words, not only the grouping of Bulgaria and Romania in terms of the regional special forces command is being discussed, but also the headquarters of a multinational division in Bulgaria, "which is a clear demonstration of Bulgaria's commitment to collective and national security".

"I am optimistic about what we have to do together in building capabilities. Bulgaria faces the same dangers that NATO faces," said NATO Special Operations Command Commander Lieutenant General Antonio Fletcher.