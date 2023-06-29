Another award for Nova Broadcasting Group’s ultra-modern building and Atelier Serafimov Architects, the company behind the project. The innovative complex, which houses the media company, won the Architecture prize at the International Property Awards held in London. The award was in the “Commercial and Manufacturing Architecture” category for the European territory.

Prior to receiving the international recognition, Atelier Serafimov Architects was also awarded the highest accolade in the "Corporate Buildings" category of the annual national competition in Bulgaria "Building of the Year". Nova Broadcasting Group's mega-complex, spread over an area of almost 17,000 sq m, is the first and only stand-alone new-generation electronic media building of its kind in Bulgaria, with five television studios, four radio studios, spacious apparatus rooms, editing rooms and an all-new newsroom. The building has a memorable architecture designed specifically for the production of television and radio production of the highest quality.

The prestigious International Property Awards are international property awards open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the world. They celebrate the highest achievements of companies operating in all sectors of the property industry. The International Real Estate Awards is a global award for excellence.