Speaking to journalists here on Thursday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said that it would be best if Russia stabilizes and withdraws its troops from Ukraine, so that peace could be restored in the internationally recognized borders and the world could continue, if possible, in the way it had gotten used to living before Russia attacked Ukraine. Denkov is in Brussels to take part in the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday.

“The coup attempt, or whatever that event was, showed that the pressure in aggression outside has weakened Russia from the inside,” Denkov said, commenting on the Wagner Group’s actions of June 23. “I would not like to say whether that is good or bad, because instability in a nuclear state always creates many concerns. That is an internal problems for Russia with external consequences,” the Prime Minister added.

Asked whether these events could lead to certain attitudes in the Bulgarian Armed Forces, Denkov said that in no way does he expect such a thing. “I have deep faith in the Bulgarian army. The important thing is for the army to have a clear political message from the State’s leadership that whatever Parliament decides, the Council of Ministers will do, to know clearly that we are part of the EU and NATO. That is something no one but some opposition parties is debating,” he argued.

Denkov also told journalists that the matter of using the revenue from the Russian Central Bank’s frozen assets in the EU had been discussed during his meetings with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission on Wednesday. “We believe that legal means should be sought to make that happen. You see that the war continues, the number of victims increases, immigrants from Ukraine are in the millions – all of this requires resources,” Denkov explained.

Talking about the protection of the EU’s external borders and Bulgaria’s entry in Schengen, the Prime Minister said solving these matters requires trust, which includes the question of legislation. In his words, elements are being passed that work still needs to be done on this trust. Bulgaria will do all within its power to have representatives of Austria and the Netherlands on site and get a direct impression and, if there are problems, to discuss them specifically, and not on principle and in general. Denkov added that he has understanding with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, and that he will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer later on Thursday.

Denkov noted that his party, Continue the Change, is planned to become a member of the European party family of Renew Europe.