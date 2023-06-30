A draft declaration with a call to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to suspend the procedure for the election of a new prosecutor general until the final ruling of the Constitutional Court (CC), and until the final adoption of the envisaged amendments to the Constitution, has been submitted to Parliament by MPs from GERB-UDF, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), sponsors of the draft told journalists in Parliament on Friday.

The text was signed by Boyko Borissov and Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-UDF; Nikola Minchev, Hristo Ivanov and Atanas Atanasov from CC-DB; Mustafa Karadayi and Delyan Peevski from MRF.