Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel wished Spain success in its Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In her Twitter account, Gabriel wrote that she welcomed the priorities of the Spanish Presidency: re-industrialisation, green transition, consolidation of the social pillar, strengthening European unity.

Today marks the beginning of the Spanish Presidency of the @EUCouncil 🇪🇺🇪🇸



I welcome the Presidency's priorities:

🔹#reindustrialisation

🔹the #green transition

🔹consolidating the social pillar 🔹strengthening European #unity



Thank you, @sweden2023eu and good luck @eu2023es! pic.twitter.com/G8b9vIGoq3 — Mariya Gabriel (@GabrielMariya) July 1, 2023

The presidency of the Council rotates between EU member states every six months, the institution's website says. During this 6-month period, the presidency chairs meetings at each level in the Council, helping to ensure the continuity of the EU's work in the Council.

The member states holding the presidency work closely together in groups of three. The current troika includes Spain, Belgium and Hungary. The Spanish presidency starts on July 1 and runs until December 31, 2023.