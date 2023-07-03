Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev addressed the participants in the conference with the heads of the military attache offices of the Republic of Bulgaria's overseas representations, which was held on July 3 in Sofia, the Ministry of Defence press centre reported.

Tagarev stressed that the work of the military attaches plays an essential role in the implementation of the country's foreign policy priorities in both bilateral contacts and multilateral diplomatic communication.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for the Defence Intelligence Service. "You are successfully obtaining and providing up-to-date information to the state and military leadership in view of the dynamic strategic environment and the military-political situation in the region and the world, which has been generating risks and threats to the country's security," Minister Tagarev said.

Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov briefed the military attaches on the main challenges arising from the dynamics in terms of collective deterrence and defence, which generate even higher demands on both allied and national defence forces. "The Armed Forces of Bulgaria have to meet qualitatively new requirements in terms of readiness for use, modernisation and technological advancement, interoperability, all-round preparedness and a level of training that is aimed at improving defence capabilities," he stressed. Admiral Eftimov also noted that Bulgaria's geographic location poses additional challenges related to the provision of support, as a host nation, to allied forces as they deploy to or transit through the country.

Twenty-eight generals and officers from Bulgaria's overseas representations are participating in the conference, twenty-two of whom are currently serving as heads of the military attache's offices, while the remaining six are preparing for their long-term overseas assignments. The purpose of the conference is to brief the defence and military attaches on the country's foreign policy priorities, including national security and defence policy issues.

In his speech, Director of the Defence Intelligence Service Brigadier General Venelin Venev emphasized the importance of the services of the military attache to the foreign missions of the Republic of Bulgaria as an important element of the early warning system. "The main efforts in their activities are aimed at expanding and deepening cooperation with the strategic allies of the Republic of Bulgaria and partner countries to implement bilateral treaties, agreements, plans and programmes. The commitments arising from the country's membership in NATO and the EU are also a priority," he stressed.