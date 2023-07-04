Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday: "A public consensus on the national priorities is needed in order to make sure that the country is on the right track. In recent years in Bulgaria reverse processes have been underway, as a result of which these priorities are not indisputable. That is why we should reaffirm them every day – through the legislative and governance programme, with international treaties, with a long-term vision about where we would like to see Bulgaria in the future."

Denkov was addressing political and civil leaders from this year’s calls of the Bulgarian School of Politics Dimitry Panitza. "The change in the social relations is key to the implementation of reforms that are important for Bulgaria. Otherwise the proposals which could help solve issues could be blocked at the very beginning," said the Prime Minister.

He underscored that all processes could be much simpler if Bulgaria had a working judicial system. This is the aim of the judicial reform, prepared by Parliament.