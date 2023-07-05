The Council of Ministers Wednesday approved a 2023 state budget bill and an updated medium-term budget forecast for the 2023-2025 period.. The budget was drafted in keeping with the Maastricht criteria, whereby the government fulfilled one of its main priorities: to prepare a budget for 2023 with a deficit of up to 3% of GDP, without increasing taxes or cutting back social payments.

Also, the government approved drafts of the National Health Insurance Fund budget and the Public Social Insurance Budget for 2023.