Security and defence issues were the focus of the meeting between Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Gabriel posted on her Facebook page on Thursday. "We expressed our solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," she added.

Zelenskyy arrived in Sofia on Thursday for a one-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov. The guest is scheduled to meet with President Rumen Radev and floor leaders of parliamentary groups. A joint declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and a memorandum on energy cooperation are expected to be signed during the visit.