Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Sofia on Thursday: "I want to thank you, Bulgaria, for the support and protection of our people." He spoke at a briefing after meeting with Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel.

It is very important that amid this moral crisis in Europe, Bulgaria is acting as a defender and opposes the policy of genocide that Russia is pursuing against Ukraine's independence, President Zelenskyy said.

The occupation of a nuclear power plant is not a conflict but an open war, the Ukrainian President said.