Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Thursday met with the visiting President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine. "I want to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the victims of this cruel war, which rages on even as we speak," the Bulgarian head of State said at the start of his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Radev said that Bulgaria has helped thousands of Ukrainian people in the early days of the war and many of them continue to receive protection and humanitarian aid here.

He reiterated his objections against providing arms to Ukraine for fears that it may weaken the Bulgarian defence capabilities. "The environment causes enough concern in our region as well," he said.

He said that "the conflict in Ukraine is broadening its reach", the military actions getting more fierce, and among the victims are people from the Bulgarian diaspora in Ukraine. He said that it is a very sensitive issue for Bulgaria.

"The risk to security and peace in Europe is growing by the day, including the risk of radioactive contamination," the President also said. In his words, "the Ukraine conflict is turning into a war of attrition, a global clash, and worsens social tensions".

"I still say that this conflict does not have a military solution and more and more weapons will hardly bring to a resolution," the Bulgarian head of State said.

He spoke in favour of "consistent efforts towards de-escalation of the conflict, cease-fire and finding solutions through diplomacy", and said that not all instruments for reaching peace have been used.

Radev vowed support for the European integration of Ukraine and said that Ukraine has its place in the EU.