The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) withdrew its candidate for Bulgarian National Bank governor Nikolay Kavardzhikliev, the BSP floor leader Korneliya Ninova reported during a press briefing in Parliament here on Friday. Ninova said: "We do not want play in a fixed match".

Ninova specified that Kavardzhikliev's withdrawal was his wish, and the BSP respects it.

The parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance is expected to hear the other two candidates, Dimitar Radev proposed by GERB-UDF and Lyubomir Hristov proposed by Vazrazhdane, on Friday.