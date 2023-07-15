Realignment of Sofia’s signature yellow paving stones in the section near the National Assembly will start on July 16, Sofia Deputy Mayor Angel Djorgov told journalists on Saturday.

The road section that was closed in 2022 (from Vasil Levski Blvd to 15 November Str.) will be closed again, Djorgov said.

Alternative traffic routes will be Vasil Levski Blvd, Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd, Dondukov Blvd, Slivnitsa Blvd and Oborishte Str. The reconstruction will not cost Sofia Municipality anything, Djorgov emphasized, adding that last year’s realignment has not been paid yet. The realignment of the yellow paving stones costs some BGN 206,000 that have not been paid, and the second realignment will not be paid either, said Djorgov.

According to him, the realignment should be completed by September 15.