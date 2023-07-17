Inflation in Bulgaria has decreased to 8.7 percent in June compared to a year earlier and for the month a deflation of minus 0.4 percent was reported. That means the prices decreased compared to the month of May. This is the second time this has happened since the beginning of this year.

In June 2023, the biggest decrease in prices was in the groups: entertainment and culture (minus 3.1%), food products and soft drinks (minus 1.0%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (minus 0.6%) and clothing and footwear (minus 0.6%). The largest increase was registered in the groups: restaurants and hotels (1.6%), communications (1.1%) and healthcare (0.9%).

The prices of goods and services in the "Education" group remain unchanged.

There is a drop in the prices of a number of food products. Green beans, zucchini, eggplants and cucumbers have become cheaper by more than 17%, cabbage and pepper by more than 15%. The price of potatoes fell by 13.7%, and tomatoes - by a little over 10%.

Oil has become cheaper by 5.8%, ripe garlic - by 5.1%, ripe onions - by 4.3%, dairy oils - by 4.0%, and eggs - by 3.6%. A smaller decrease in prices was observed for dairy products - for yellow cheese it was 2.9%, for cheese - 2.2%, and for yogurt - 1.8%.

Carrots and red beets have risen in price by over 13%, and apples have increased by more than 9%. Citrus and southern fruits have increased in price by 3%, pork - by 2.7%, mushrooms - by 1.7%. There is also a jump in prices for vinegar and fresh whole milk - 1.2%