Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov is to participate in the EU-CELAC Summit. The forum is held on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels.

The third EU-CELAC summit brings EU leaders and leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) together. The participants are to discuss enhanced cooperation in multilateral fora, global peace and stability, trade and investment, economic recovery, efforts to combat climate change, research and innovation and justice and security for citizens.

The previous EU-CELAC Summit was held in 2015. The development of the relations between the EU and Latin America is among the priorities of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU.