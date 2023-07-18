Bulgaria's Parliament reelected Dimitar Radev governor of the Bulgarian National Bank. His second term will continue six years.

A total of 155 MPs voted for Radev's candidature after he was nominated by GERB-SDS and supported by PP-DB.

During his nomination, Radev defined the accession of Bulgaria to the Eurozone in January 2025 as an ambitious but achievable goal. After taking the oath, the governor of the BNB said that he would nominate as deputy governors Andrey Gyurov (PP-DB) and Petar Chobanov (MRF).

"One of the most important conditions I set when I accepted to be nominated for governor was that the leadership of the BNB should be elected with broad political support. This is a strong factor for the central bank's independence, including from attempts at unregulated political interference," Radev said.

Dimitar Radev was elected governor of the BNB on July 15, 2015. An attempt to elect a new governor in 2022 failed.