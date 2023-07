A 39-year-old man has been charged with threatening to kill Defense Minister Todor Tagarev. Sofia District Prosecutor's Office reported that on July 4, a man with initials G. D. sent a threatening message to the minister's personal Facebook profile.

The reason for the threat made by unemployed Grigor Dimov is Tagarev's support for Ukraine. The man has been detained for 72 hours. The prosecution will ask the court to keep him in custody permanently.