Last week Bulgaria welcomed a Boeing 747 aircraft. In a special statement for NOVA the company revealed some curious facts about the jumbo jet.

Boeing 747 is widely considered as one of the most iconic aircrafts in the history of aircraft construction - what is the secret? How does such an aircraft become so popular?

As the first twin-aisle airplane and "jumbo jet", the "Queen of the Skies" enabled airlines to connect people across vast distances and provide non-stop trans-oceanic flights since it took to the skies for the first time in 1969. The airplane's core design with its distinctive hump and seating in the upper deck has delighted generations of passengers and operators alike. Boeing continued to improve on the original design with models like the 747-400 in 1988 and the final 747-8 model that was launched in 2005; across all the models, the jet has delivered unmatched operating economics and efficiency to travel and air cargo markets.

How many Boeing 747 aircrafts of various modifications were produced worldwide? What is the volume of cargo that can fit in a Boeing 747?

1,574 airplanes were produced over the life of the program. The 747-400 Freighter can hold a payload of about 113 000 kilogram; The 747-8 freighter can hold about 138 000 kilogram (exact figures depend on the route flown).

The last machine was delivered in the beginning of the year. Will Boeing remain tied to the 747 model - for instance for spare parts production or other maintenance?

Our commitment to our customers does not end at delivery. These airplanes will be flying for decades to come. Boeing will continue to support 747 operations and sustainment well into the future.

Interesting Facts:

- Production of the world’s first twin-aisle airplane, the 747 began in 1967 and spanned 55 years, during which a total of 1,574 airplanes were built for 100+ customers.

- The 747 fleet has logged more than 118 million flight hours and nearly 23 million flight cycles.

- At typical cruising speeds, the 747-8 travels roughly the length of three FIFA soccer fields or NFL football fields, per second.

- The 747-8 is able to travel the length of a standard 26.2-mile marathon (42.2 km) in 2.5 minutes.

- The 747-8 tail height is 63 ft 6 in (19.5 m), equivalent to a six-story building.

- With a revenue payload of 133.1 tonnes, the 747-8 Freighter is able to transport 10,699 solid gold bars, valued at $7.7 billion.

- The 747-8 Freighter could hold approximately 19 million ping-pong balls or golf balls.

- One 747-8 wing would accommodate the total living space (total floor area) of four family homes, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 1,375 square feet each (128 sq. m).