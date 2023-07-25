A red code for extremely hot weather has been announced for three provinces in Bulgaria - Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse. Maximum temperatures there exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

An orange code is in effect for the rest of Northern Bulgaria, almost all regions in the southern part of the country, and yellow - for the three provides of the Black Sea coast, as well as in Smolyan, Kyustendil and Sofia.

In the capital city the main boulevards and streets are frequently washed. Sofia municipality will distribute drinking water at three points - St. Nedelya Square, Orlov Most and at the pylons in front of the National Palace of Culture.