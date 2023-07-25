Bulgarian yogurt has been listed in the European Register of Protected Designations of Origin (PDO). That was announced by the Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev in Brussels on Tuesday.

"This traditional Bulgarian product is famous worldwide for its beneficial properties and its listing in the register as a PDO provides better conditions for its promotion," Vatev said.

It will grant yogurt manufacturers a competitive advantage on the market.

Yogurt is the second Bulgarian product registered as a protected designation of origin at European level, after ‘Strandzhanski manov med’ (Honeydew honey from the Strandzha region).

