Bulgaria's cabinet has set down five top priorities in its programme until the end of 2024.

The first one is the country’s accession to the Schengen area by the end of this year. For the purpose border control needs to be consolidated, new anti-corruption measures introduced and the security forces reformed.

The second priority is Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone as of the beginning of 2025. One of the measures envisaged is a large-scale campaign to counter the spreading disinformation regarding the euro, and to allay the concerns some Bulgarian citizens have.

The third priority is curbing inflation, the fourth – putting through the reforms and the projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, and the fifth – improving the efficiency and transparency of municipal project management.