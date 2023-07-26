Bulgaria's National Assembly approved the nominations of Andrey Gurov, MP from We Continue the Change, and Petar Chobanov, MP from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, for deputy governors of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). The two politicians have been nominated by the reelected governor of the bank - Dimitar Radev.

Chobanov will be taking over the banking department, and Gurov – the issue department. The 148 votes in favour of the two nominations came from GERB, We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. Vazrazhdane and There Is Such a People voted against and the Bulgarian Socialist Party abstained.