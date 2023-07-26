Nova, a member of United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Municipality of Athens to host the selection process for two Semi-Final Rounds of Judging of the International Emmy® Awards in Athens.

The Municipality of Athens and Nova have been selected to form a Jury that will decide the winners in two categories. The two jury panels will meet in Athens next September, at an event that will include press conferences, visits for the members of the juries to cultural monuments in Athens and a prestigious gala.

The International Academy travels each summer, from June to September, to more than 25 locations for the conduct of the Semi-finals. The Semi-final stage is a critical step in the Nominee selection process and an excellent networking opportunity for the hosts and Academy’s approved Jurors. The juries are composed of professionals from the television and film industry, production, and the cinema creative industry.

This is the second consecutive year that United Media has been invited by the Emmy® Awards Academy to participate in the selection and nomination process during the Semifinal stage, while last year's event was held in Dubrovnik. This year, the company chooses Athens for the meeting of the top professionals of the entertainment industry and Nova joins forces with the Municipality of Athens for the smooth running of the selection process, as well as for the gala that traditionally concludes judges' work.

The partnership with the Municipality of Athens guarantees the success of the event in Greece and turn the spotlight of the international press on Athens, which last years has often been the backdrop for large-scale productions with world-famous stars. With this important event, Greece consolidates its position in the world of artistic production, while confirming the country's potential and its ability to host similar events of prestigious institutions, through the partnership of powerful corporate players and public institutions.

Nova proudly accepts the invitation of the International Academy and together with the Municipality of Athens, goes ahead for the success of the International Emmy® Awards Semi-Final in Athens.