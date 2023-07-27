Forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warned of a cold snap in Bulgaria on Thursday. Rossen Dimitrov from NIMH published a video which shows snowfall on Musala peak this morning. Dimitrov is an observer at the weather station on the summit.

Musala is the highest peak in the Rila Mountains, as well as in Bulgaria and the entire Balkan Peninsula, standing at 2,925.42 metres (9,597.8 ft).