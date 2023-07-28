A group of Bulgarian football fans were attacked in Skopje before the beginning of the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Shkupi and Levski Sofia on Thursday evening.

One of the Bulgarians was rushed to hospital with stab wounds. The Bulgarian consul in Skopje has visited the man and it became clear that his condition is stable and there is no risk to his life.

Nineteen fans were detained following clashes with the police in the capital of North Macedonia.

The Bulgarian ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia has held a conversation with the competent authorities and insisted on an urgent clarification on the case, as well as ensuring the safety of Bulgarian football fans, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BNR.