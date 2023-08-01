The MPs in Bulgaria's Parliament will interrupt their summer vacation in order to adopt changes to the Criminal Code and the Domestic Violence Protection Act. An extraordinary sitting of the Legal Committee is to be held on August 3. The extraordinary plenary meeting of the National Assembly will be on August 7.

The occasion is the brutal attack on an 18-year-old girl by her boyfriend which sparked many protests across the country. The girl from Stara Zagora suffered multiple cuts all over her body inflicted in a particularly painful manner.

The parliamentary groups of MRF, GERB-SDS and PP-DB have introduced two joint bills, which provide for increasing the punishment for causing light and medium bodily harm, as well as for violence in an intimate relationship to be regarded as domestic violence.