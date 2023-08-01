Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has signed a decree for returning the changes to the Judiciary System Act for a new discussion in the National Assembly. They were adopted on July 21.

The amendments envisage that instead of randomly selecting a judge under an investigation related to the Prosecutor General, a list of judges who expressed a desire to be prosecutors to investigate the Prosecutor General will be created.

An additional 6-month period for the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council was also adopted, which violates the principle of mandates as a basic rule for the functioning of public authorities.

According to Radev, the changes did not contribute to lasting and effective reforms in the justice system.