Four Bulgarian citizens have been evacuated from Niger after the coup d'état in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"After the closing of all borders, the ministry received a signal from a Bulgarian tourist agency about four Bulgarians in the country needing evacuation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took specific actions in close coordination with EU partners to find options for the evacuation of the Bulgarian citizens without risking their lives," the institution said.

The evacuation took place early in the morning on August 2 with a flight organized by Italy. "We use this opportunity to thank our EU partners and especially Italy and France, as well as the European External Action Service for the assistance provided," the ministry added.