Bulgaria's Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs rejected President Rumen Radev's veto on the amendments to the Judiciary Act. Without debate during the extraordinary sitting on Thursday, the objections of the Head of State were overcome by 13 votes in favour. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) voted against and the representative of the There is Such a People party (ITN) abstained.

The bill provides for changes to the rules for appointing a judge who can investigate the prosecutor general, as well as a six-month delay in the start of the procedure for appointing the next Supreme Judicial Council. According to the Head of State, they do not contribute to lasting and effective reforms in the judiciary.



