Photo: Archive
The decision was taken in the absence of the ministers
Bulgaria will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in order to tackle the effects of the Kakhovka Dam collapse, said the government information service on Friday. The humanitarian aid, worth BGN 35,000. will include bottled water and packaging materials.
The decision of the Bulgarian government is in response to assistance requested by the Ukrainian government from the European Union under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
The decision was taken in the absence of the ministers.
Източник: BTA