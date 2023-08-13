Dragan Bjelogrlić's new film "Guardians of the Formula" won even two prestigious awards at the just concluded film festival in Locarno. Yesterday, Bjelogrlic was presented with the Varajati award for the best film in the selection of Piazza Grande, just like the Green Leopard award, which is awarded to films with a more memorable message.

The film "Guardians of the Formula", which had its world premiere in Locarno, is the only one to win two awards from this festival, and it is also the first regional film that was shown in the selection of Piazza Grande.

The film, which speaks of humanity and empathy, the true story of the decades-hidden accident in Vinci in 1958, left a big and strong impression on the expert jury of the festival, just as on the critics of the prestigious Varajati magazine.

With two awards from Locarno, the crew of the film "Guardians of the Formula" will present itself to a large audience next week at the regional premiere as part of the main program of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival.

This unique story, based on the novel by Professor Goran Milašinović, is written by Vuk Ršumović, along with Ognjen Sviličić and Dragan Bjelogrlić. The author's team, led by Bjelogrlić as director, consists of director of photography Ivan Kostić, editor Milena Predić, set designers Jelena Sopić and Jovana Cvetković, costume designer Marina Vukasović Medenica, composer Aleksandar Ranđelović, while executive production is signed by Goran Bjelogrlić.

Behind this original project are the production companies CobraFilm and United Media, with the support of Euroimages, Creative Europe Media, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, as well as the Film Centers of Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia and North Macedonia, and cinema distribution is entrusted to the company Art Vista.

SYNOPSIS:

In the midst of the Cold War crisis, a group of scientists at the Vinca Institute is carrying out a secret project led by Professor Dragoslav Popović. Due to unforeseen circumstances, they are exposed to a lethal dose of radiation, which is why the Yugoslav secret police take them to the Curie Clinic in Paris for treatment. The French medical team led by Professor Georges Matteo concludes that their condition is critical and that their days are numbered. Although Professor Mate has dedicated his whole life to the fight against nuclear weapons and deeply despises the project on which Yugoslav scientists worked, he proposes to carry out for the first time in history the delicate and uncertain intervention of replacing the bone marrow of irradiated patients. Is it an experiment on living people, or does he really want to help them - becomes a nagging question for Yugoslav scientists.

In the title roles, we will see Radivoj Raša Bukvić, as well as the famous French actors Alexis Manenti, Olivier Barthelemy and Anna Sara. The director of the Vinča Institute, Pavel Savić, will be played by Predrag Miki Manojlović, and the head of state security of the SFRY, Leka Ranković, will be played by Dragan Bjelogrlić. The director assigned the roles of young Yugoslav scientists to Jovan Jovanović, Alisa Radaković and Ognjen Mićović.