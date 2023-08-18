The three Bulgarian nationals that were detained by UK authorities in February 2023 on alleged spying for Russia are currently being held in their respective prisons, Bulgaria's Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Marin Raykov told BTA on Thursday.

Raykov specified: "As a result of my inquiry 48 hours ago as to the whereabouts of the three Bulgarian nationals, I received a reply this morning that they are in their respective prisons". He added that further details were also provided, including the relevant prison numbers.