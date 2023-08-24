The Bulgarian state enterprise "Ports Infrastructure" has received a license to operate the Rosenets oil port, Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, told journalists on Thursday.

The minister arrived at the port to participate in the talks of the committee on the transfer after the termination of the concession contract with Lukoil. The procedure for transferring the management of the oil terminal will not affect fuel prices in this country in any way, Gvozdeikov added.

The minister pointed out that the state would not pay compensations to the oil refinery for its investment in the modernization of the port terminal. "It is the right of the company to seek its rights according to the established order," he added.