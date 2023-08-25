Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia want an extension of the ban on Ukrainian grain imports until the end of the year.

The five countries want flexibility of the list of products banned for import. Bulgaria’s focus is on three specific products – sunflower, unrefined oil and powdered milk. This was made clear during an online meeting, held today, of the agriculture ministers of the 5 member countries, in which Bulgaria’s Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev took part.

“Bulgaria needs serious support for its infrastructure because it is unable to cope with the heavy traffic along the transit lanes for Ukrainian grain,” Minister Vatev said, and went on to add that along with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public works, an analysis will be made of the needs for investments in transport infrastructure connected with the transit of Ukrainian grain in Bulgaria.