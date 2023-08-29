The Central Election Commission (CEC) at its meeting on Tuesday took a decision to open a competitive procedure with negotiated tendering for the award of a public contract to run the machine voting in the upcoming local elections.

The contract includes preventive maintenance and diagnostics, installation of the operating system of the application software and equipping of specialised voting machine devices, technical maintenance of the specialised electronic voting machine devices on election and polling day in the localities and provision of a support centre in case of problems with the devices, as well as transport of the machines.

The estimated value of the procurement is EUR 8,310,000 and is based on the cost of the procurement in the April 2 elections.